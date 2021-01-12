Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $528-533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.37 million.Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.54-0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of LE opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $777.70 million, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

