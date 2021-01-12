Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.91.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.07. 285,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,014.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

