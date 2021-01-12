Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 542,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 520,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Lantheus alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 194.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.