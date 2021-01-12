LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) received a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective from equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LXS. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €56.64 ($66.64).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €63.10 ($74.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is €60.99 and its 200 day moving average is €51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €64.86 ($76.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

