Largo Coin (LRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $168.20 Million

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $168.20 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Largo Coin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Largo Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.54 or 0.00027396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00111177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00256929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064244 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00060878 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io . The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.