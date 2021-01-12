Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) Short Interest Update

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS LAXAF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Laxai Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Get Laxai Pharma alerts:

Laxai Pharma Company Profile

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Laxai Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laxai Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.