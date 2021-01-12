LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 1-Year High at $143.91

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.91 and last traded at $143.56, with a volume of 2247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.24.

Several analysts recently commented on LCII shares. BidaskClub raised LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.05.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,071,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $2,110,457 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

