Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $506,053.95 and approximately $398.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

