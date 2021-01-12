Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) Shares Gap Up to $167.80

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.80, but opened at $175.00. Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) shares last traded at $163.60, with a volume of 1,645,805 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.08.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

