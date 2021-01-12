Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 1,477 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,576,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 671,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SWK traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $177.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,472. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day moving average of $166.05.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.87.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

