Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 3,133 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.59. 328,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $161.32. The firm has a market cap of $417.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

