Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 73,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 89,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 81,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 123,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

PFE traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. 1,450,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,495,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.