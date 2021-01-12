Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,081.1% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,289,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.82. 126,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,808. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.