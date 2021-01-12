Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 1.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $16,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.74. 245,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,559. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $145.64.

