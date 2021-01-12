Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 947,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after buying an additional 108,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 103,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,238 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000.

Shares of GSEW stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.11. 39,641 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82.

