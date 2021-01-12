Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $11.67 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.09. The stock had a trading volume of 109,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.35.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

