Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,317 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. 139,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,295. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.