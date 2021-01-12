Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $14.61 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,316,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 295,792 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 687,184 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $150.96. 771,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,847,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average is $158.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $137.36 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

