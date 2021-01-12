Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $39.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,097,000 after acquiring an additional 214,470 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,842. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.89 and its 200-day moving average is $175.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

