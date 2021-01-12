Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,940 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.99. 382,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,135,930. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $120.27.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

