Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after acquiring an additional 116,328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after buying an additional 205,454 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after buying an additional 916,151 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,621 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

