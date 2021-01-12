Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 19,356 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $96.08. 105,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,595. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

