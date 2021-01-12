Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $50,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,215,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,346,000 after purchasing an additional 526,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.12. 239,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,711,409. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.