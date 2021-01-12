Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $21,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 517.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.95. 4,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $93.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

