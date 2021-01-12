Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,681 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.62. 17,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,936. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.