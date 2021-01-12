Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,086 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 57,075.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,280. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.