Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 6,166 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.08. 78,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,234. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $131.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.