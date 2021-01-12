Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirova increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

