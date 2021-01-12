Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,442 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.92% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 418.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,726,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,134,000 after buying an additional 1,393,193 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 611.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 120,864 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. 40,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,475. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

