Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 352.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $121,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.60. 7,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,097. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

