LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Truist

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.50.

LendingTree stock traded up $43.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.31. The company had a trading volume of 725,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,316. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.60 and a beta of 2.29. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $368.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

