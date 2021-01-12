LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading 16.1% Higher

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) rose 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $318.49 and last traded at $313.31. Approximately 725,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 347,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.76.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.62.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. LendingTree’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 43.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,659,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 64.2% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 151,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1,499.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 59.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $12,276,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

