Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) shares dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Lendlease Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04.

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

