Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 482.3% in December

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 482.3% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNVGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Shares of LNVGY opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.