LEOcoin (LC4) Price Hits $0.0462 on Top Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,824.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.61 or 0.03100131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00393630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.47 or 0.01350962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00538239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.60 or 0.00469796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00272603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020677 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

