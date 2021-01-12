Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 in the last quarter.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.34. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.