Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.21

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 11334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $4,883,493.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,099,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,503.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,504,643 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,296 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,096.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 364,011 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 721,764 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,173 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

