Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 191,384 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 314,823 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 104,792 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXRX stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. Research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

