Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 12.1%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 33,837,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 30,804,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

