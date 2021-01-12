Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.65

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 3.30.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 216,235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

