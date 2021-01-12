Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Life Storage by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $115.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Life Storage’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

