Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.90

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $5.65. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 20,764 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $86.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 million for the quarter.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Also, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,508,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,572.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $418,300 in the last ninety days. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.