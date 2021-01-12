LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Up 15%

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) shot up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.46. 703,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 445,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, BidaskClub cut LightInTheBox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

