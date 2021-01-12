Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00005091 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $1.53 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 87.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00393065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 79.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

