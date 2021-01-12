Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. 35,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 49,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

