Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Tops $0.0244 on Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $50,582.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00111245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00259290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064442 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00061348 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

