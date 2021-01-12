Lition (LIT) Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Lition has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $185,957.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lition has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,999.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.64 or 0.03204728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00397177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.19 or 0.01343410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00550994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00466900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00282372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

