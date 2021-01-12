LockTrip Price Hits $0.48 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $5,581.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001092 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 728.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

