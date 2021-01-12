Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Trading 6.1% Higher

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 66,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

About Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

