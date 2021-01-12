Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,100 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in American Tower by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 100,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,457,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,628 shares of company stock worth $1,048,629. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $214.92 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.